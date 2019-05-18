Video: Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic assists Marco Reus goal on final Borussia Dortmund appearance

Chelsea summer signing Christian Pulisic has produced a neat assist for a Marco Reus goal for Borussia Dortmund against Borussia Monchengladbach today.

The USA international looks a terrific young talent and Blues fans will no doubt be excited about his move to Stamford Bridge this summer after a deal was done for him in January.

Pulisic was immediately loaned back to Dortmund after Chelsea signed him, and today will be his final game for the Bundesliga club.

On this evidence, he’s looking sharp ahead of his big move to the Premier League.