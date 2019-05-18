Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri approached for top job, and there could be bad news for Tottenham too

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has reportedly been approached over replacing Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus this summer.

The Serie A champions are set to make a change after a successful few years under Allegri, though without much improvement in the Champions League to show for it.

Juve will undoubtedly be keen to see take their domestic dominance to the European scene, and they’ll now have to work out how to do that without Allegri.

According to the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, referenced on their site and also translated in the tweet below by Simon Phillips, Sarri is one of the candidates for the club and has already been contacted about the job in Turin.

Juventus have contacted Maurizio Sarri’s agent to replace Max Allegri. – Gazzetta dello Sport and Sport Italia. pic.twitter.com/4yt27najB4 — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) May 18, 2019

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is also mentioned as one name Juventus are interested in, with Spurs arguably doing well to hold on to the Argentine for as long as they have.

This will be worrying news for Spurs fans as their success in reaching this season’s Champions League final simply advertises how good Pochettino is to a worldwide audience.

Sarri, however, is a pretty surprising target given his struggles at Stamford Bridge and Chelsea fans might not be too bothered about losing him this summer – especially as Allegri is now available.