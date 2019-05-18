Arsenal poised to hijack forward’s transfer to Premier League club

Arsenal are reportedly ready to swoop in ahead of Norwich City to secure the transfer of Lorient youngster Alexis Claude-Maurice.
According to the Daily Mirror, the 20-year-old forward is one of the most highly rated young players coming through in France at the moment, and could make the Emirates Stadium his next destination.
Despite not being the big name many Arsenal fans will be craving, Claude-Maurice looks a player with plenty of potential who can arrive on the cheap and offer a backup option to the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.
It remains to be seen if the Gunners will definitely win the race for his signature, with Claude-Maurice also tracked by Norwich, according to the Mirror.
The Canaries could be a far better bet for the France Under-20 international to ensure he is playing regular first-team football at Premier League level next season.
That would be a much bigger challenge at Arsenal, even if he’d potentially have the chance of playing European football and learning from world class attackers like Aubameyang and Lacazette.