Crystal Palace star spotted at club training ground ahead of potential transfer

Crystal Palace reportedly look set to lose Pape Souare on a free transfer as his contract expires this summer.

And according to Wiw Sport, it seems clear Souare is on his way to Ligue 1 side Marseille after being spotted at their training ground.

The 28-year-old left-back shouldn’t be a huge loss for Roy Hodgson’s side after a lack of real impact in his time at Selhurst Park.

Still, in a summer during which Wilfried Zaha and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are both being linked with Manchester United and other big clubs, it’s a bit of a worry for Palace that they’re also losing another experienced player to a major European club.

Palace had a fairly comfortable season in the end as they finished up in 12th place in the 2018/19 Premier League table.

However, they’ll need to keep this squad together and strengthen it for next season if they are to climb the table and become more of a safe mid-table side next year.

Zaha has been linked as keen on a potential return to Man Utd by the Telegraph, while Wan-Bissaka has also been linked with the Red Devils by the Sun.