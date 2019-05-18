Video: Kai Havertz finishes superbly for 20th goal of the season amid Liverpool transfer links

Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz has produced a superb finish in today’s Bundesliga game against Hertha Berlin.

Watch the video below as the 19-year-old lashes in his 20th of the season in all competitions, showing great instinct and technique to finish first-time from a ball over the top.

Don Balon recently linked Havertz as a transfer target for Liverpool and it’s easy to see why top clubs could be interested in the German wonderkid this summer.

Havertz could fill an important role at LFC, who arguably lack a skilful and creative player who can provide double figures for goals from midfield.

Goals like this will only impress Liverpool and other leading European sides more as the season draws to a close and the transfer window surely soon gets into full flow.