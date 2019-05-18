Video: Manchester United transfer target scores emphatic finish on final game of the season

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho has scored a superb goal for the club on the final day of the season in the Bundesliga.

The England international still has a faint chance of winning the title in Germany today, though results are currently going against Dortmund.

Sancho has, however, given BVB hope with this sublime finish after a fine cross from Marco Reus.

One of the finest young players in the world, the 19-year-old has been linked with Manchester United by the Evening Standard and others, with goals like this showing why Premier League clubs might want to lure him back to England.