Video: Gabriel Jesus makes it 4-0 to Manchester City in FA Cup final walkover

Manchester City are running away with this FA Cup final as Gabriel Jesus has scored another to make it 4-0 against Watford.

Kevin De Bruyne had the simple task of playing Jesus through as City hit Watford on the counter, and the young Brazilian made no mistake with his finish.

City are now edging ever closer to a memorable domestic treble, having already won the Premier League title and Carabao Cup final this season.

Watford are no pushovers, but Pep Guardiola’s side have easy work of them this afternoon at Wembley.