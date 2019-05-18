Bid made: Club poised to give imminent response to Arsenal transfer offer

Arsenal have reportedly made a bid to seal the transfer of Gremio defender Walter Kannemann in a somewhat surprising move.

The 28-year-old has never played in Europe in his entire career and has just five caps for the Argentina national team, though it seems he’s done enough to impress Unai Emery and co.

Calciomercato claim Arsenal have made a bid for Kannemann, with the offer being evaluated and a response expected within days.

While the Gunners undoubtedly need to strengthen at the back this summer, it doesn’t look like a signing like this will be enough of an improvement on Shkodran Mustafi and other unconvincing performers in this squad.

Arsenal don’t have the financial resources of most of their big six rivals, but many of their fans will still have hoped for a bit more ambition than this.

Clubs around them have found young players available for bargain fees in the Championship and even in the lower leagues who’ve gone on to improve and become Premier League stars.

Arsenal, however, seem to be lacking that same recruitment expertise at the moment and it would be a big surprise if this signing proved a success if it went through.