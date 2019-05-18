Announcement soon: Leicester City transfer target provides MAJOR update on his future

Leicester City could be in luck as it sounds like Rangers star Alfredo Morelos is ready to provide an update on his future soon amid transfer rumours linking him with the Foxes.

The Colombia international has shone with Steven Gerrard’s side and could make sense as a target for Premier League clubs this summer as he could surely make an impact in a more competitive league.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers will likely know plenty about Morelos from his time in Scotland managing Celtic, so he’ll be keen to keep an eye on how this develops.

“There is a lot of speculation about my possible departure, but there is nothing concrete yet,” Morelos told the Scottish Herald.

“I’ve had a good season and many clubs are interested and hopefully everything will be done in the right way.

“I dream of playing in a much better, more competitive league. I look at the English Premier League and the Spanish League. The leagues in France and Italy are very big leagues too and very competitive.”