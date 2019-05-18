Manchester United in talks with agent of four-time top scorer prize winner

Manchester United have reportedly held transfer talks with the agent of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski ahead of the summer.

The Poland international has just had another prolific season, finishing as Bundesliga top scorer for the fourth time in his career, whilst also picking up another league title victory at the Allianz Arena.

Kicker have recently linked Man Utd with Lewandowski, and now Don Balon claim talks have been held between the club and the player’s representative.

However, it seems United have plenty of competition for Lewandowski, with Don Balon also listing the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid with the 30-year-old.

It remains to be seen how realistic a move is for Lewandowski, with Bayern likely to ask for a lot for a star player, but with clubs perhaps unlikely to want to invest a huge amount in someone who could soon head into decline due to his age.

Still, Lewandowski has been one of the finest goal-scorers on the planet for a long time and it’s easy to see why big clubs would be after him.