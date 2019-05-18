Liverpool injury news: Reds star given surprise hope of making Champions League final clash vs Tottenham

Liverpool may have received some promising injury news regarding midfielder Naby Keita, who had looked like missing out on the Champions League final against Tottenham on June 1st.

The Guinea international has been out of action in recent weeks, and it looked like the injury would almost certainly end the player’s season.

However, Guinea manager Paul Put has now claimed he’s heard information that says Keita could be fit enough to play in the Champions League final and then make it for the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.

“He consulted his doctor in Switzerland as I said at the beginning. He is in treatment with his doctor,” Put told Foot224.

“It is said that he will maybe in two weeks [be ready] to resume [training] with the group.

“It is even possible that he is in the group for the Champions League final if what I have been told is true.

“We will see. That’s the news that I got.”

LFC fans will hope this proves accurate after the 24-year-old’s huge improvement in Jurgen Klopp’s side as the season went on.

Keita started slowly at Anfield but looked a huge talent at former club RB Leipzig, suggesting he could end up being a perfect fit in Klopp’s team in the long run.

Liverpool will be desperate for Champions League glory after missing out on the Premier League title, and having everyone involved would obviously be a big boost to their chances.