Liverpool readying huge £87M transfer offer for Real Madrid ace, Reds to fund move with fire sale of stars

Liverpool are said to be readying a huge £87M (€100m) transfer bid for Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco, with the Reds preparing to fund this move with a fire sale of players.

Isco hasn’t exactly had the best season of his career this year, with the Spaniard struggling to maintain any kind of form under all of Zinedine Zidane, Santiago Solari and Julen Lopetegui.

Despite this, it seems like the former Malaga man has still managed to attract interest from one of Europe’s top clubs in the shape of Liverpool, with Don Balon stating that the Reds are keen on bringing the midfielder to Anfield this summer.

The report also states that they Merseyside club are preparing an £87M (€100M) offer for the player, with the club set to fund this bid by selling a number of stars, such as Simon Mignolet and Nathaniel Clyne, as well as others, with the Reds hoping to raise €120M (£105m) through this.

Liverpool could do with a player like Isco in their side, as the Spaniard’s arrival would add another dimension to the Reds’ already dangerous attack.

Jurgen Klopp’s side aren’t exactly blessed with a large number of creative midfielders in their current squad, thus Isco’s arrival at Anfield, should it happen, would be that would be welcomed with open arms.

If Liverpool were to be successful in their pursuit of Isco, it’d surely be enough to see nearly everyone have the Reds down as their favourites to lift the Premier League title next season.

Will Jurgen Klopp’s side manage to get their hands on the Spaniard this summer? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…