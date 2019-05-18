Liverpool make surprise name available for transfer and these fans of Prem giants want to snap him up

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri will reportedly be available in this summer’s transfer window in a somewhat surprise move by the Reds.

The Switzerland international has had a decent season at Anfield since moving to the club from Stoke City, despite not always being first choice for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Despite looking like a useful squad player to add depth to the squad and fill in as backup in a number of positions, it seems Shaqiri may not be at the club for much longer.

According to the Daily Mail, Shaqiri is one of the players who could be offloaded by Liverpool this summer, with the report listing a number of attacking players such as Lille’s Nicolas Pepe, Ajax’s David Neres and Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze as players who could come in in that position.

One imagines Shaqiri would not be short of suitors in the Premier League, with West Ham fans on Twitter certainly keen for their club to make a move.

The Hammers could do with a quality performer like that to give them a bit more in the final third as they look to climb the table next season.

Here’s some of the reaction from West Ham supporters on the Shaqiri transfer news…

He has looked very good at times for Liverpool I’d take him. — Rob Waldon WHUFC ? (@RobWaldon) May 17, 2019

Definitely — WHUdot (@WHUdot) May 17, 2019

Would be a great short term signing for us — FPL Billy Boy ?? (@FPLBillyBoy) May 17, 2019

He linked well with Arnie.. that’s if Arnie still with us ? — ?Stevie?COYI (@_SKF63_) May 18, 2019

Yes I would — Stuart (@Ooglestu) May 17, 2019