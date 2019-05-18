Video: Obsessed? Man City fan bursts into press box to complain about Liverpool bias after FA Cup final win

One Manchester City fan apparently felt he couldn’t enjoy today’s 6-0 win over Watford in the FA Cup final without complaining about Liverpool.

The Reds ran City very, very close in this season’s Premier League title race, but ultimately it was City who secured the domestic treble with their win at Wembley today.

Language content: Man City fan gets into press box and complains about media covering Salah pic.twitter.com/mz2mm8J27n — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) May 18, 2019

Still, this City fan clearly feels the press has been focusing on Liverpool, or more specifically Mohamed Salah, too much considering the success of Pep Guardiola’s side.

We wonder what this guy’s like when City lose.

Still, what a season Salah has had for Liverpool.