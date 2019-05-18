Menu

“What’s Pep doing!!” – Manchester City XI vs Watford confirmed and these fans are stunned by one Guardiola call

Manchester City Watford FC
Posted by

Manchester City have released their starting XI to take on Watford in today’s FA Cup final – and Sergio Aguero has surprisingly been left on the bench.

Here is the City XI below, as confirmed on the club’s official Twitter feed, with Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane also part of a very strong bench.

MORE: £61M superstar turns down international duty in order to seal Manchester City transfer

There aren’t too many other surprises from Pep Guardiola, but to leave Aguero out and select Gabriel Jesus in such a big game seems a real risk.

While City are big favourites to beat Watford at Wembley today, they cannot take any opponent for granted in a one-off match like this.

Guardiola and co. are chasing a domestic treble after winning the Premier League title last week and the Carabao Cup earlier in the season.

More Stories / Latest News

But could this strange line up from MCFC give Watford hope of an upset in today’s cup final as it perhaps shows the favourites are taking it lightly?

Who knows, but either way, this lot are not happy…

More Stories Gabriel Jesus Kevin de Bruyne Leroy Sane Pep Guardiola Riyad Mahrez Sergio Aguero