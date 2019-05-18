Menu

(Photo) Manchester City give themselves cringe-worthy new nickname after FA Cup final win

Manchester City
Manchester City have dubbed themselves the Fourmidables after beating Watford in today’s FA Cup final.

The idea presumably being that, after their 6-0 victory at Wembley today, they’re celebrating a quadruple, but only if you include the Community Shield, as they do in their graphic below…

To be honest, a domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup is impressive enough, but we’re not sure anyone’s going to give them that bonus trophy for a one-off game at the start of the season.

Nice try though, City, we’ll see if it catches on.

