Video: Man City get huge slice of luck as Watford denied penalty shortly before opening goal

Manchester City got away with one here, as Watford quite justifiably feel they should have had a penalty here for a handball by Vincent Kompany.

Watch the video below for yourselves and decide, with Kompany clearly seeming to put his arm in an unnatural position to block a shot at the City goal.

City quickly went and scored their opening goal through David Silva, and Gabriel Jesus has since added a second to put Pep Guardiola’s side in total control of this FA Cup final.

Still, Watford fans can look back at this moment and feel that perhaps this game could have gone a little differently.