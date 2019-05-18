BID made: Manchester United receive tempting £44m-plus-player transfer offer for Paul Pogba

Manchester United have reportedly received a transfer bid for Paul Pogba – and it’s a tempting one.

Spanish sources claim the Red Devils are weighing up allowing Pogba to join Real Madrid in a deal that would see them bank £44million and sign Toni Kroos as part of the deal.

Pogba’s Man Utd future is in some doubt ahead of this summer, and it may be that this intriguing cash-plus-player offer will do the trick, according to Don Balon.

One imagines United fans will be pretty split on this potential deal, with many wanting to see Pogba stay and improve and become a real leader in this side.

However, many will also feel the France international has had his chance and doesn’t look capable of becoming the player he once looked like he could become.

His stock remains high, though, so United could do well to cash in on him now and bring in an experienced winner like Kroos to give them something their squad really lacks.