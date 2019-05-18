(Photo) Manchester United star’s agent responds to major transfer story

Manchester United fans may have nothing to fear regarding the Marcus Rashford transfer situation, according to his brother and agent.

Despite the Sun claiming the England international’s future at Old Trafford was in doubt due being unsure about signing a new contract with the club in its current state, it seems there may not be a huge amount in it.

As highlighted in the tweet below, Dwaiyne Maynard, who represents Rashford, has posted a picture on Instagram slamming the media.

He says ‘the media just make it up a s they go along’ and tells them to ‘stop’.

It’s quite likely this is a reference to the Rashford story, which perhaps does seem a little out of step with the character of the player.

The 21-year-old is a former United academy player and always seems to give it his all on the pitch, having significantly improved his game during the early days of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign, even if the whole team went downhill towards the end of the campaign.