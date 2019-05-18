Menu

Video: “Forget Sancho” – These Man United fans urge club to get £45m transfer done after star’s latest wonder-goal

Loads of Manchester United fans are going mad on Twitter for Nicolas Pepe’s latest goal for Lille.

Watch the goal video below as Pepe cuts inside onto his left foot before producing a superb low and powerful finish into the corner.

The Daily Mirror recently linked the £45million-rated Ivory Coast international with Man Utd ahead of the summer, and it’s clear he’d be a big upgrade on the likes of Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial.

So it’s unsurprising to see these pretty desperate United fans now increasingly eager to see Ed Woodward get his chequebook out for Pepe this summer, with some even saying they’d prefer him to Jadon Sancho, linked with MUFC by the Evening Standard and others.

