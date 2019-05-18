Manchester United and Chelsea joined by Barcelona in transfer hunt for £21.9M star according to journalist

Manchester United and Chelsea are both joined by a number of Europe’s top clubs in the race to sign CSKA Moscow star Mario Fernandes according to journalist Guillem Balague.

As stated by Balague on Twitter, United and Chelsea, as well as other clubs like Barcelona, Man City and Bayern Munich, are all in the hunt for Fernandes, whose price tag currently sits at around €25M (£21.9M).

Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow) followed closely by Manchester United, City, Bayern, Chelsea (despite ban) and even Barcelona. Cost, €25m. Brazilian born, Russian international, quality, pace, tall, can run for two days, ready to make the jump to the top. A summer bargain pic.twitter.com/tnZ7upGd8q — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) May 17, 2019

Given United’s weaknesses in defence, combined with the fact that Antonio Valencia is set to leave the club on a free this summer as per the Metro, the Red Devils could definitely do with a new right-back ahead of next season.

And it seems like they could’ve have found their man in CSKA star Fernandes, a player who’d be a brilliant signing for the club to make.

The 28-year-old Russian international, who has also represented Brazil on the world stage, has shown during his time in Russia that he’d be more than capable of playing for one of the world’s best and biggest clubs during his career.

The Russian has bagged a total of one goal and nine assists for CSKA in all competitions this season, a return that shows the defender is more than capable of contributing significantly to his side’s attacking prowess.

Considering that Fernandes is only going to cost around £22M as per Balague, it’d make sense to see United go in for the defender this summer in order to bolster their options at the back ahead of next season.