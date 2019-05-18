Manchester United superstar puts contract talks on hold due to uncertainties over direction club is heading in

Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford has reportedly put his talks with the club regarding a new contract on hold due to uncertainties he has over the direction the club’s heading in.

Rashford has been one of United’s standout players this season, with the England international managing to bag a total of 13 goals and nine assists in all competitions, a decent return for a 21-year-old.

It seems like the club are keen to tie Rashford down to a new long-term deal this summer as per the Sun, however the player himself has reportedly put these talks on hold as he’s unsure about the direction the club’s heading in under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

It’s easy to see why Rashford has done this, as in the past few months, United have looked woeful under Solskjaer, with the club even failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League as a result of their recent poor form.

In the first few months after Solskjaer’s appointment, it seemed like a stroke of genius from United, as the Red Devils were in brilliant form under the Norwegian.

However in recent times, this form has quickly turned bad, with it looking like the club’s choice to appoint Solskjaer as manager being one that was made far too quickly.

If United manage to tie Rashford down to a new deal this summer, it’ll come as a big boost for the club, however should they fail to, it’ll make the decision to appoint Solskjaer as manager one that the club should have waited a bit before making.