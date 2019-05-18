(Photo) Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s latest tweet is freaking loads of fans out for the same reason

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has posted a photo of himself on Twitter with a female companion…who looks a lot like Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford in drag.

Loads of fans have noticed the resemblance and are now freaking out about it on Twitter.

We’re not sure at the moment who the lady in the picture is, but we’re pretty certain it isn’t actually Rashford.

Maybe Salah himself could clear this up for us all by actually explaining who he’s with and what he’s doing, with no caption to the pic above.

For now, here’s how the image is going down with these fans…

someone said she looks like rashford and now i can’t unsee it https://t.co/jlYuzjtOvG — eWan (@AgueroRole) May 18, 2019

Rashford spending some time with Salah so he can learn to shoot https://t.co/adJe6dnhkp — ? (@D4NlELL) May 18, 2019

Just me that thinks she looks like rashford with a wig on?? https://t.co/EszK0PVD5u — Mol? (@molly_andrews14) May 18, 2019

They put rashford in a wig to distract salah. I’m calling the police — The Great ?? (@heretopre) May 18, 2019

is she Rashford??? — Mhmoud Manuo (@MhmoudManuo) May 18, 2019

She looks like Rashford LOOL — Rafia ? (@dudeitsrafia) May 18, 2019

She looks like Marcus Rashford with the new snap filter. — Evan Rixon (@_evanrix55_) May 18, 2019

She looks like rashford LOOOOOOOOL https://t.co/as4SA2oXcX — ?? (@kit_saito) May 18, 2019

rashford trying to tap up salah to join man utd. do something @FIFAcom https://t.co/V4fwRHz8OD — Ray – CHECK PINNED IF UNFOLLOWED (@RayJafri16) May 18, 2019

Salah considering Man Utd move as he hangs out with Marcus Rashford https://t.co/g0mk1V3ltw — Pogba's Cousin (@ifeoluwa_xy) May 18, 2019