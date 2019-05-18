Menu

(Photo) Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s latest tweet is freaking loads of fans out for the same reason

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has posted a photo of himself on Twitter with a female companion…who looks a lot like Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford in drag.

Loads of fans have noticed the resemblance and are now freaking out about it on Twitter.

We’re not sure at the moment who the lady in the picture is, but we’re pretty certain it isn’t actually Rashford.

Maybe Salah himself could clear this up for us all by actually explaining who he’s with and what he’s doing, with no caption to the pic above.

For now, here’s how the image is going down with these fans…

More Stories Marcus Rashford Mohamed Salah