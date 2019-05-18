Neymar to Real Madrid transfer falling through could be bad news for Manchester United

Real Madrid reportedly have a backup plan in case they fail to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar this summer.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants’ pursuit of the Brazil international looks complicated, and could lead them to targeting Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as a backup option.

As Don Balon note, and as the Evening Standard and numerous other sources have also previously mentioned, Sancho has also been linked with Manchester United in recent times.

The England international would make a fine signing for United, who urgently need to shift flops like Alexis Sanchez and perhaps even Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial and bring in upgrades in attack.

Sancho certainly looks like having what it takes to play for any top team in the world, and could also do a job at Real Madrid.

MUFC fans will now surely be hoping Real can in fact end up signing Neymar so they don’t block their apparent pursuit of Sancho this summer.