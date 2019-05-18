Real Madrid cleared to seal Paul Pogba transfer as long as Los Blancos pair key star wth €80M in offer for Man United ace

Real Madrid have been given the all clear to sign Paul Pogba from Man United, just as long as they submit an offer of €80M and Toni Kroos for the Frenchman.

Loads of rumours surrounding Pogba’s future at Old Trafford have surfaced in recent weeks, with it looking like the French international’s time at United is coming to an end.

According to Don Balon, Pogba is desperate to seal a move away from United this summer, with the player keen to seal a move to Madrid, with Real themselves eager to bring him on board.

And it seems like Real have been cleared to sign the midfielder, as the same report from Don Balon also notes that United would accept an offer of €80m and Toni Kroos for the former Juventus man.

Kroos has been a valuable servant for Los Blancos these past few years, with the German playing a key part in his side winning three consecutive Champions League trophies between the years of 2016 and 2018.

However, given the fact that he’s now 29, and didn’t exactly have the best season of his career this year, it may seem wise for Real to include the former Bayern Munich man in a deal for Pogba.

Pogba has shown in recent years that he’s one of the best midfielders on the planet, and signing him for €80M and Kroos would be very shrewd business from Real Madrid.

The French international has all the potential and ability to be one of the best overall players in the world one day, something that Real should definitely be taking into account during their pursuit of the player.