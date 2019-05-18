Real Madrid look set to beat Barcelona to the signing of France and Lyon star Ferland Mendy, whose arrival at the club looks set to spell the end of Marcelo’s time in the Spanish capital.

According to Don Balon, Real have reached an agreement with Lyon for the transfer of Mendy, with it looking as if the club are set to fork out €40M for his signature.

It’s also noted that Mendy, who’s also a target for Barcelona, sealing a move to the club will spell the end for Marcelo’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu, with the Brazilian set for a move to Juventus this summer following Mendy’s arrival.

Real could definitely do with more options in defence, especially given how they’ve faired at the back this season.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have conceded 44 goals in the league this term, the highest total of any top five La Liga team.

Given this, it seems wise for the Spanish giants to be in the market for defenders, and it seems like the club have found a perfect replacement for Marcelo in the form of Mendy.

The 23-year-old has been a mainstay in Lyon’s side this season, with the Frenchman impressing fans and critics alike at every opportunity.

Given the fact that Marcelo has declined loads in recent seasons, as well as him fast approaching the latter stages of his career, it makes sense for Real to bring in a replacement for the Brazilian this summer.

And it seems like they’ve found their perfect man for the job in the form of Mendy.