Approach made: Manchester United lead chase for exciting transfer but player prefers Liverpool

Manchester United have reportedly made an initial approach to seal the transfer of Fulham wonderkid Ryan Sessegnon.

However, they could face one potential hurdle in this deal, with the Daily Express claiming the talented teenager is a Liverpool fan.

At the moment, it seems that Man Utd are leading the charge for his signature after making contact about a potential deal, according to Sky Sports, but the Express suggest he may be unsure about the move to Old Trafford.

If Sessegnon were to rush into accepting an offer from the Red Devils, he would almost certainly never play for Liverpool throughout his career.

The two clubs are major rivals and don’t tend to sell or buy from each other, so it would be complicated for Sessegnon to somehow end up at Anfield after a spell with MUFC.

It remains to be seen, however, if Liverpool will join the running for the 19-year-old, though his versatility and potential could make him a useful asset.

Capable of playing at left-back or a more attacking role, Sessegnon could provide cover behind Andrew Robertson as Alberto Moreno nears the end of his contract.

The England Under-21 international could also act as cover for LFC’s front three, though of course he’d also have a big role to play in this United squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with someone to compete for Luke Shaw’s place at left-back, or improve on the club’s current attacking players like Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial after disappointing seasons.