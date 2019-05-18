“Sign him already” – these Man United fans call for Red Devils to seal summer transfer of £25M star

Man United fans have flocked to Twitter to call for the club to wrap up a deal to sign Ajax and Morocco star Hakim Ziyech this summer.

As per the Manchester Evening News, Ziyech is a target for United, as well as Arsenal and Liverpool, with the Mirror stating that the player is available for £25M because of a release clause in his contract.

This price tag would be an absolute bargain for a player of Ziyech’s quality, as the player has proven this season that he has he ability to play for one of the world’s biggest clubs.

The Moroccan international played a key part in his side’s run to the Champions League semi finals, with the player even scoring in his side’s semi final defeat to Spurs last month.

In total, the midfielder has managed to clock up a total of 21 goals and 24 assists in 49 games for Ajax this year, a fantastic record that any player would be proud to call their own.

And it seems like United fans have cottoned on to the player’s ability, as they’ve flocked to Twitter to call for the club to seal a deal and bring Ziyech to Old Trafford this summer.

And given how good he’s been this season, we can hardly blame them!

There is no reason why we shouldnt go all in for him — RunkeGlenn (@RunkeGlenn) May 17, 2019

Sign him already — Aminu Saulawa (@Alameen_slw) May 17, 2019

Totally sign him — Opeyemi Afolayan (@iam_folayan) May 17, 2019

sign him @ManUtd — Mhd Hafiz diska N (@hafiizdn) May 17, 2019

Just pay for Ziyech!!! The new no. 7 — Jafar Abdu na Abdu (@AbdunaAbdu) May 17, 2019

We need it to united — Paul Chivico (@wale_chivico) May 18, 2019

@ManUtd go and sign Ziyech I mean right now I’ll give my left bollock to see him in a red shirt next season the guy is class and hungry literally he played while fasting for Ramadan what a hero that beats any form of commitment at united since Fergie sign him up pleaseeeeeee???? — Elliot Smith (@Elliotsmith125) May 17, 2019