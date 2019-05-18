Menu

Video: Raheem Sterling scores again as Man City do something only done twice before in an FA Cup final

Manchester City Watford FC
Raheem Sterling has scored yet again for Manchester City as they go 6-0 up in this extremely one-sided FA Cup final against Watford.

Pep Guardiola’s side have been absolutely all over Watford at Wembley this afternoon, and Sterling’s enjoyed himself with a hat-trick.

And in scoring six against the Hornets, City have now become only the third team ever to net that many goals in an FA Cup final.

What a way for City to end the season, adding the FA Cup to the Premier League and Carabao Cup to make it a domestic treble.

