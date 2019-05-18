Tottenham to rake in £230.2million after superb season featuring run to Champions League final

Tottenham could reportedly end up making as much as £230.2million this season after their superb run to the Champions League final.

According to Football Insider, Spurs have already made £142.3m in TV money from Premier League games, while they’re set to earn a further £87.9m for their appearance in their first every European Cup final.

However, while Tottenham fans will hope to see much of this cash reinvested in the playing squad after a relative lack of recent transfer activity, they may not get their wish.

According to Football Insider, much of this is likely to have to go towards paying off debts for their new stadium, which they finally moved into this season.

It is, however, certainly an exciting time to be a Tottenham fan with all this considered, as players will surely be eager to move to the north London club to play in such a stunning new home ground, develop under a world class manager like Mauricio Pochettino and play Champions League football – perhaps even representing the European champions next season!