Tottenham optimistic over huge injury boost for Champions League final clash with Liverpool

Tottenham are reportedly optimistic that star striker Harry Kane could make it back from injury in time to play in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

The England international has had an injury-hit campaign and hasn’t featured for Spurs in Europe since their first leg win over Manchester City in the quarter-finals.

Still, Tottenham have done remarkably well without him, progressing past City on away goals in a thrilling second leg encounter before also producing a stunning late comeback to beat Ajax on away goals as well.

They may have had more convincing results if Kane had been involved, with the 25-year-old undoubtedly one of the best finishers in world football on his day.

According to football.london, some within the club feel he could make it back for the big game against Liverpool on June 1st.

Spurs fans will no doubt be crossing everything as this could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the club, with Kane good enough to make a real difference to their prospects of lifting the trophy.