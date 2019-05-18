Menu

Video: Amazing scenes as Robben and Ribery score in final game for Bayern

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery enjoyed a perfect sendoff from Bayern Munich this afternoon, the pair both scored on their final appearance for the Bavarians.

Both Robben and Ribery started the game on the bench, but the pair certainly didn’t waste any time when they had the chance to make sure that they could sign out in style.

In the 72nd minute of the match Ribery scored a fantastic solo goal, it’s no wonder fans call the winger ‘Super Franck’ after seeing this, Ribery showed off some excellent footwork and skill to dance his way into the box before chipping the ball over the goalkeeper.

Ribery went wild during the celebrations.

In the 78th minute of the tie it was Robben’s time to get on the scoresheet, the Dutchman tapped the ball into the back of the net after some excellent work by David Alaba.

Check out the pair’s goals below:

Ribery:

Ribery was booked for taking his shirt off during his celebration, the Frenchman reacted passionately and hugged the referee, what a moment:

Robben:

Robben had his own moment of madness after the game, the Dutchman drenched Bayern boss Niko Kovac by pouring a gigantic pint of beer over him, how many people would love to do this to their boss…

Robben and Ribery have left a wonderful legacy at Bayern, the pair are two of the club’s greatest ever attackers and they’ve certainly left their mark on the Bundesliga.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories arjen robben franck ribery