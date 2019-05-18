Chelsea legends Jody Morris and John Terry hilariously mocked Leeds United over the famous ‘spygate’ scandal, the pair were enjoying some downtime before they face-off at Wembley.

The former Chelsea stars will turn foes for the Championship play-off final, Morris is Frank Lampard’s No.2 at Derby County and Terry is assistant manager to Dean Smith at Aston Villa.

Despite the fact that the pair are about to go head-to-head in one of English football’s biggest games of the season, the pair were both happy to relax for a moment and take this opportunity to mock Leeds United.

Leeds shocked the football world when it was revealed that boss Marcelo Bielsa had sent a spy to watch Derby’s training sessions before the sides met earlier this season.

Morris joked that Derby “had another spy in the camp”, the former Blues midfielder then panned the camera towards Terry and the former England international made a hilarious binoculars gesture.

Check out the two former Chelsea stars mocking Leeds below:

Jody Morris on Instagram out for drinks with JT – “We’ve got another spy in the camp.” The violation??? pic.twitter.com/HM33yiv0IL — The Chelsea Chaps (@chelseachaps) May 17, 2019

Jody Morris is great value on Insta ??? pic.twitter.com/K4OFiHXUc6 — Frank Lampard's DCFC Podcast (@dcfcpodcast) May 17, 2019

The Championship Play-Off final will take place on Monday 27 May, the clash will be played at Wembley Stadium.

John Terry will be facing up against two familiar faces when the sides meet, the former Chelsea skipper will be hoping to get the best of Morris and also former teammate Frank Lampard.