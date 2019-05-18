Video: David Silva scores to give City the lead in FA Cup Final

Manchester City playmaker David Silva produced the goods for Pep Guardiola’s side and handed the Manchester outfit the led in today’s FA Cup Final vs Watford.

In the 26th minute of the tie City duo Silva and Raheem Sterling shocked fans by towering over Watford’s defenders to win headers, Sterling’s header played the ball into the path of Silva and ‘the magician’ set himself before firing the ball into the back of the net with a wonderful left-footed strike.

City’s work-rate was phenomenal in the buildup to the goal, David Silva couldn’t have chosen a better time to score his first goal of 2019 for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Check out the goal below:

City strike first in the #EmiratesFACupFinal David Silva was never missing from there! A man for the big occasion ? pic.twitter.com/RRGshth9mY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2019

It’s only fitting that Silva’s goal is the one that sets City onto the path of making history, the Citizens will become the first ever mens team in England to win the domestic treble with a victory today.