Manchester City superstar Kevin de Bruyne has scored to make it 3-0 to Pep Guardiola’s side in today’s FA Cup Final against Watford, City have been lethal today.

In the 60th minute of the clash Gabriel Jesus battled with Watford’s players in order to win possession of the ball and launch a counter attack for Pep Guardiola’s side, the Brazilian charged towards goal before squaring the ball to De Bruyne.

The Belgian ace showed off some tidy footwork and skill to sit down Watford stopper Heurelho Gomes before composing himself and firing the ball into the empty net.

De Bruyne was as cool, calm and composed as anyone could ever be.

City have been lethal today, Pep Guardiola’s side are one of the best the league has seen in recent times.