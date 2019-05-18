Manchester City star Raheem Sterling had a hilarious response to BT Sport’s on-air team when he was told that he was awarded with a hat-trick in today’s FA Cup Final.

BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey opened the post-match interview with the England star by telling him that the second goal in City’s 6-0 victory was awarded to Sterling, the 24-year-old couldn’t believe that he’d scored the first hat-trick in an FA Cup Final since 1953 and the ace thought that the team were ‘bantering him’.

Sterling later joked that he “didn’t mean to do it”, in reference to his decision to smash Gabriel Jesus’ effort over the line.

Check out the hilarious moment below:

"You're bantering me. You're bantering me?" "I didn't mean to do it!" Raheem Sterling finds out he's got the first FA Cup Final hat-trick since 1953 ? Great chat between the England star and @rioferdy5! pic.twitter.com/XdlxkfaghR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 18, 2019

Despite the fact that BT Sport’s team told Sterling that his hat-trick was confirmed, a later review into the second goal has seen this decision overturned and the strike has been awarded to Gabriel Jesus:

Nonetheless Sterling can still be proud of the fact that he’s scored a double in an FA Cup Final. It’s only fair that the second goal was eventually awarded to Jesus, the Brazilian worked his socks off today and deserves all the plaudits.

Perhaps Sterling should target a hat-trick should City reach next year’s FA Cup Final after this hilarious mixup.