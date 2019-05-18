Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed his desire to tie down one of his City stars to a new contract, the ace is understood to be stalling over a new deal.

According to Goal, Guardiola told reporters in a press conference that City ‘want’ Sane to sign a new contract with the Premier League champions, the Spaniard also revealed that the Manchester outfit have tried to sign the winger to a new contract for the past year-and-a-half.

City could face a difficult battle to keep hold of the electric winger, Goal’s report highlights that European giants Bayern Munich are keen on signing the star. If Sane believes that his starting berth has been lost to Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling, he could see a return to his homeland as the perfect chance to reestablish himself as one of the most dangerous wide players in the world.

Despite the fact that Sane has started less games for the Citizens this season the Germany international has still managed to make an impressive number of goal contributions to Guardiola’s side, the winger has scored 16 goals and laid on 10 assists to his teammates in 46 appearances across all competitions this season.

Here’s what Pep had to say on Sane:

“We are one-and-a-half years trying to sign his [new] contract. We want him,”

“If you want to extend his contract, it’s because you want him. You’re not going to extend his contract because you don’t want him.

“It’s like [Ilkay] Gundogan, for example – it’s the same case.

“About the transfer window, the hypothetical incomings and outgoings, it’s not the time. It’s after the game and after the game I’m on holiday.

“He’s competing with Sterling and Bernardo Silva. It’s not easy. If you want to play in for competitions for the quadruple we need Leroy, Sterling, Riyad [Mahrez], Bernardo, we can’t compete for the quadruple with just two wingers.

“They have to fight each other and play the best as possible to convince me to put them in the line-up.”

City should do whatever it takes to keep Sane at the Etihad Stadium for the foreseeable future, at just 23 years of age the potential level that Sane could reach in the future is truly frightening.