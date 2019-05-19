£120M-rated Man United superstar told to demand transfer away in order to seal summer Real Madrid switch

Man United ace Paul Pogba has been told he must demand a transfer away from the club this summer if he wants to seal a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

As per the Sun, Pogba is adamant about sealing a move to the Spanish capital this summer, with Solskjaer even ready to let the £120M-rated man leave the club in favour of a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Sun’s report also states that Ed Woodward is very keen to keep the Frenchman at Old Trafford, thus the only way for Pogba to seal a move to Real would be to force through a move and demand a transfer away.

Pogba has been one of United’s best players this season, and it’d come as a bitter blow to the club if they were to see the French international depart Old Trafford this summer.

The former Juventus star bagged a total of 16 goals and 11 assists in 47 games in all competitions, as he helped the club in their attempts to qualify for next season’s Champions League, attempts which eventually fell short.

It looks as if Real Madrid are going to go through a heavy rebuilding process this summer, as they look to get their squad back to the quality it once was.

And it seems like Pogba could be the man to lead this new era of Real stars forward, however he’ll have to force through a move away from the Red Devils if he’s to end up signing for Los Blancos should this report be anything to go off.