Arsenal eyeing transfer of Premier League star, Gunners may only be able to afford half of ace’s £80M asking price

Arsenal are eyeing up a summer swoop for Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast forward Wilfried Zaha, however it looks like the club can only afford to stump up half of the player’s asking price.

Zaha has been one of Palace’s best players this season, with the former Man United ace’s displays for the Eagles seemingly catching the eye of one of Europe’s biggest sides in Arsenal.

The Sun note that the Gunners are interested in bringing the player to north London, however they won’t be able to afford the player’s £80M asking price.

The Sun’s report also states that Unai Emery’s summer budget will be around £40M should the north London side fail to qualify for next season’s Champions League, a total that’s half of what Palace are after for Zaha.

Despite him being a very good player, Zaha isn’t exactly the type of player Arsenal need to sign this summer.

It’s been clear for a while now that the Gunners’ defence is far from up to scratch, and we’d be very surprise if the club didn’t bolster their options at the back this summer.

The club already have quality attackers like Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their side, thus it’d be strange for the club to focus on adding to their attack instead of their defence.

Will the Gunners look to go all-out to sign Zaha instead of bolstering their defence this summer? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see.