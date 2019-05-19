Bad news for Man United: Premier League side slap £60M price tag on head of Red Devils target in attempt to price out move

Man United have been dealt a bit of a blow in their pursuit of Crystal Palace ace Aaron Wan-Bissaka, after the Eagles slapped a £60M price tag on the youngster’s head.

Wan-Bissaka has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, with the defender’s displays for Roy Hodgson’s side seemingly catching the eye of one of Europe’s top clubs.

As per the Daily Mail, United have a long-term interest in the Englishman, however it seems like Palace are very keen to keep ahold of the 21-year-old given the price they want for his signature.

The Mail’s report states that Palace have placed a £60M price tag on the player’s head, a total that is more than what United are prepared to fork out for him, thus it seems like the south London club are looking to price United out of a move for the right-back.

Palace placing this kind of price on Wan-Bissaka’s head is not good news for United, as by doing so, it seems like Hodgson’s side are very keen to keep ahold of the player, thus they may not be willing to budge on their valuation.

United could definitely do with bringing in a right-back this summer given the fact that Antonio Valencia is set to leave the club when his contract expires as per the Metro.

Once Valencia leaves, United will only be left with one out-and-out right back in the form of Diogo Dalot, thus it seems wise for the club to be targeting a player like Wan-Bissaka this summer.

Paying £60M for a player who’s only had one good season in the Premier League is risky, however if United truly really do want him, we can easily see them paying this much to bring in the 21-year-old in the coming months.

Watch this space, United fans…