Chelsea duo set to stay at Stamford Bridge this summer should Blues fail to overturn transfer ban

Chelsea are set to keep ahold of both Tammy Abraham and Kurt Zouma should they fail to alter the transfer ban given to them by FIFA.

As per Goal, Chelsea have been banned from signing players until the summer of 2020, and with the club’s appeal to have it overturn being rejected by FIFA, the Blues are to go to the Court of Arbitration of Sport to see if there’s anything they can do about it according to the BBC.

Should the Blues fail to have their ban suspended or overturned, the club will be in deep trouble, especially if they lose key players such as Eden Hazard or Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer.

Despite all of this, it seems like the club are maintaining somewhat of a level head and preparing for a scenario in which they can’t sign players.

According to the Sun, the west London side will keep both Abraham and Zouma at the club should their transfer ban remain for this summer, news that will be good for Chelsea fans to hear.

Chelsea will need all the help they can get next season should they fail to do anything to their transfer ban, thus this decision to keep both Zouma and Abraham seems very wise.

Both players spent this season out on loan, with Zouma being at Everton and Abraham at Aston Villa, however it doesn’t look like the duo will be going anywhere anytime soon should they fail to alter their transfer ban.

Zouma and Abraham have both shown in the past that they’re more than capable of competing in the Premier League, something that should lift some weight off of the club’s shoulders heading into what could be one of the biggest summers in the club’s history.