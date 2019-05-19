Chelsea set to offer Eden Hazard’s ‘no.10’ shirt to Blues star as club look to convince ace to sign new contract

Chelsea are reportedly set to offer Eden Hazard’s fabled ‘no.10’ shirt to Callum Hudson-Odoi in an attempt to convince the winger to stay with the club this summer.

As per the Daily Mail, Chelsea are to offer Hudson-Odoi Hazard’s shirt number in order to try and get him to pen a new deal with the Blues, with clubs such as PSG and Bayern Munich vying for his signature.

The Mail’s report also states that Hazard is set to depart the club once Chelsea and Real Madrid agree a fee for the Belgian, thus it won’t be much trouble handing Hudson-Odoi the ‘no.10’ shirt in the near future.

Hudson-Odoi has shown this season that he has all the potential to become one of the Premier League’s best one day, thus it’s no surprise to hear that the Blues are willing to do all they can to ensure he stays.

The England international managed to work his way into the Blues’ starting XI in the second half of the season, something that saw him earn a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.

The 18-year-old managed to provide six goals and seven assists in all competitions for Maurizio Sarri’s side, helping them reach the Europa League final and achieve a top three finish in the Premier League in the process.

If Hudson-Odoi were to leave this summer, it would come as a huge blow for Chelsea, who’d be seeing one of English football’s most promising prospects depart Stamford Bridge for, presumably, one of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Will Hudson-Odoi end up donning Chelsea’s no.10 shirt next season? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…