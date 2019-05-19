Vincent Kompany has announced the next step of his career just hours after his exit from Manchester City was confirmed, the defender will return to Anderlecht as player-manager.

During his 11-year spell at the Etihad Stadium Kompany made 360 appearances for City and the centre-back has won four Premier League titles with the Citizens, as well as winning the FA Cup on two occasions and the League Cup four times.

The 33-year-old has revealed that he’s become the player-manager of former club Anderlecht for the next three years. Kompany began his career with his boyhood club before moving to Hamburg, where his impressive performances in the Bundesliga caught the eye of City, and the rest is history.

Kompany announced his decision to return to his homeland in an open letter to fans on his Facebook page:

Here’s how Anderlecht announced Kompany’s return, the Prince is back:

The Belgian star leaves the Citizens in style, the centre-back has captained the side that have made history in England by becoming the first ever mens team to win the domestic treble following their FA Cup triumph yesterday evening.

Kompany is a great role model to footballers across the world and his towering presence in the Premier League will certainly be missed.