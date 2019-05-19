With Eden Hazard’s future already looking uncertain, Chelsea have found themselves in a battle to keep hold of one of their other big stars this summer.

According to an exclusive report from Mirror Football, French giants Paris Saint-Germain have identified Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante as a priority target for this summer’s transfer window. It’s understood that the Parisians have switched their attention back to the Frenchman after failed attempts to sign Idrissa Gueye from Everton.

It seems as though the French giants are still keen on investing a significant amount in their squad, despite years of major spending failing to transition to success in the Champions League.

Kante could find it hard to turn down a move to the French capital if oil-rich PSG manage to offer the 28-year-old a higher wage than he is currently on, the Frenchman is Chelsea’s highest earner.

According to the Standard, Kante signed a deal worth a stunning £290,000 a week when he signed a new five-year deal with the Blues towards the end of last year.

Chelsea certainly have a hectic summer ahead of them, making their task of returning to their former glory even harder.