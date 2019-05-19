Liverpool willing to sell out of favour star for £15m this summer

Liverpool are prepared to sell one of their out of favour stars this summer, should their valuation of £15m be met, the ace no longer features for the first-team.

According to the MailOnline, Liverpool value Belgian stopper Simon Mignolet at £15m, the 31-year-old has only featured for the Reds twice this season, on both occasions the Reds were knocked out of the domestic cup competitions.

Mignolet has played second-fiddle to summer signing Alisson this season and the former Sunderland man will be hoping to arrange a move away from Merseyside this summer in order to secure regular first-team football.

Alisson has been absolutely phenomenal for Jurgen Klopp’s side since joining from Roma, the fact that Mignolet’s role in the team has become heavily-reduced is by no means an indicator of Mignolet’s inability in between the sticks.

Mignolet is still part of Roberto Martinez’s Belgium squad and there’s no doubt that the stopper has what it takes to be No.1 at a Premier League club who are battling for a position in the top-half of the table.

Since Brendan Rodgers signed the stopper ahead of the 2013/14 season, Mignolet has gone on to make 204 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.