Man City are reportedly leading the race to sign Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Rodrigo this summer, however the club may have to get rid of Gabriel Jesus in order to sign the Spaniard.

Rodrigo – otherwise known as Rodri – is one of the hottest talents in Spain at the moment, and it’s no surprise to hear that a number of clubs are vying for his signature.

As per the Sun, two of these are Man City and Barcelona, with Bayern Munich also reportedly being in the hunt for the player whose contract contains a release clause of £65M.

The Sun’s report also states that Man City will be leading the race to sign Rodri, who himself is eager to leave Atletico this summer, should they be willing to include Jesus as part of a deal for the midfielder, as Atletico want the Brazilian to replace Antoine Griezmann this summer.

The fact that City have Jesus means they’re favourites to sign Rodri, as if they want to, they can offer the forward as part of a deal for the Spaniard, a bid that may be too good to turn down from Atleti’s point of view.

Rodri has shown over the past few years that he has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in the world one day, and either Barcelona or Man City could definitely do with his presence in their side next season.

The Spaniard has managed to make himself a mainstay in both Atletico and Spain’s sides, an impressive feat given the fact that he’s still only 22 years old.

Will Man City use Jesus to their advantage and beat Barca to the signing of Rodri this summer?

We think it’d be a wise thing to do, but will Pep Guardiola? That’s the question…