Man City have confirmed that captain Vincent Kompany is to call time on his stint with the club this summer, ending his 11-year spell with the Citizens in the process.

According to the club’s official website, Kompany is to leave the club at the end of the season, something that a few fans would’ve seen coming already seeing as his contract was to expire in the summer anyway as per Manchester Evening News.

Kompany will leave Man City in style, having captained his side to a domestic treble this season, the first time this has ever happened in English football history.

The Belgian star has been one of City’s best and most consistent players over the past few years, and we’re sure all of their fanbase will be sad to see the defender leave the club this summer.

Since joining the club back in 2008, Kompany has managed to see himself become a legend at the Etihad, eventually becoming the club’s captain during that time frame as well.

The 33-year-old has helped Man City win numerous trophies over the years, including two FA Cups and four Premier League titles, as well as a number of other pieces of silverware to boot.

Kompany’s departure will be sad news for all City fans, however it’s nice to see the player end his time at the Etihad on a high note.