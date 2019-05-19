Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has shocked fans by beating the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to be crowned as the Premier League’s fastest player.

According to Mirror Football, Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, who spent the season on-loan with Fulham, recorded the fastest speed by any Premier League player this season.

The 21-year-old set the benchmark with an impressive speed of 35.32 km/h. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be looking to include the Dutchman in his first-team plans for next season at all costs after he’s achieved this impressive feat.

Fosu-Mensah has managed to beat the speeds of some of the most feared speed demons in the league. Liverpool superstar came in 11th on the list with a speed of 34.95 km/h and Manchester City wing wizard Leroy Sane recorded a top speed of 35.18 km/h.

Pep Guardiola will have to settle for second place for something for once as Kyle Walker’s impressive speed of 35.27 km/h was no match for Fosu-Mensah.

On the Liverpool front, electric winger Sadio Mane didn’t even earn a spot on the top list and Salah’s speed wasn’t even the quickest from a Reds player. In-form striker Divock Origi came in 8th place with a speed recorded to be at 35.04 km/h.

Arsenal fans could be disappointed upon looking at the list, neither Hector Bellerin or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang managed to record a speed high enough to feature on the list which is massively surprising.

Unfortunately for United and Fosu-Mensah it will be hard for the Dutchman to replicate his achievement next season, the ace’s loan at Fulham was cut short due to a knee injury and it will be a mammoth task for Fosu-Mensah to come back from a serious knee injury and be as quick as he used to be.

Despite his injury troubles the ace has shown glimpses of what he’s capable of this season, if Solskjaer can tap into the youngster’s amazing athletic abilities, the Red Devils may have finally found the right-back that they’ve desired for so long, this will also put Ashley Young out of his misery as he struggles to deputise at the position.