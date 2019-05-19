Manchester United and Arsenal have been put on red alert following the news that one of their targets is confirmed to leave his club this summer.

According to The Sun, Manchester United and Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe will leave French side Lille this summer. The Ivorian has been sensational for Lille this season, the forward has scored 21 goals and provided 12 assists in 37 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

The second-placed side value the 23-year-old at £69m, United could well have the upper hand in the race to sign the exciting attacker as The Sun also report that Arsenal’s budget for this summer’s transfer window is just £40m.

However, Unai Emery’s budget for the summer could be boosted should the Gunners defeat Chelsea in the Europa League final and secure Champions League football next season. Although, it would be extremely risky for the north London club to empty their entire war-chest on one signing.

Pepe was in fine form in Lille’s penultimate game of the season last night, the attacker scored twice and one of his goals even caught the attention of United fans who called for the club’s hierarchy to sign the ace after a superb goal.

Take a look at some United fans’ reaction to Pepe’s wonderful performance.

Lille boss Christophe Galtier, who will leave Les Dogues at the end of this season, confirmed Pepe’s exit to Canal+:

“Nicolas Pepe will leave. Life’s like that, football’s like that today.”

“He is a player of the highest level who will have a big decision to make on the choice of his next club.”

“There will be a battle between the great European teams.”

“I hope that he will take good amount of time to think about it, do his research, like he did when he came here and when he decided to stay here [last summer], find the right project.”

There’s no doubt that some of Europe’s elite will do battle for Pepe’s signature this summer, the 23-year-old has been sensational this season and has the potential to improve exponentially if given the chance on the big stage.