It looks as though Gareth Bale’s time at Real Madrid is up, the Welshman wasn’t given the chance to feature in what could be his last game for Los Blancos.

According to The Times (subscription required), Real Madrid could be willing to allow out of favour superstar Gareth Bale to leave on a free transfer this summer, on the promise that the buying club agree to match the Welshman’s current mammoth salary.

According to Mirror Football, the latest twist in Bale’s tale has attracted the interest of Manchester United and Tottenham, the two Premier League clubs could be more open to a move for the 29-year-old if they are only required to cover the winger’s staggering £13m annual salary.

Bale could be open to a return to the Premier League, as he’s public enemy No.1 in Madrid, the electric winger could see a move back to England as the perfect chance to get his career back on track.

Should United and Tottenham both enquire about Bale’s services, the Welshman will have an extremely difficult choice on his hands. Bale would be presented with the chance of returning to Tottenham at their new stomping ground, the Tottenham Stadium, or Bale will have the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world in Manchester United.

Given United’s fall from grace in recent years, Bale would also have the chance to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s posterboy at Old Trafford, the opportunity to be at the forefront of United’s potential return to the top would be an exciting prospect to turn down.

Neutrals would no doubt love to see Bale back in the Premier League, but either Tottenham or United will be making an almighty risk should they sign the injury-prone Welshman this summer.